The family of Maxwell Gruver, the LSU fraternity pledge who died last year in a hazing incident, filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday seeking a trial by jury and $25 million in damages from LSU, the national and local Phi Delta Theta fraternity and a number of fraternity members, according to the suit.
Gruver, an 18-year-old Roswell, Georgia, native, died of alcohol poisoning and aspiration on Sept. 14, a day after he participated in a "Bibly study" hazing ritual in which he was forced to drink 190-proof liquor after he incorrectly answered questions, law enforcement officials have said. Attorneys allege in the lawsuit that fraternity members instructed pledges to take an unresponsive Gruver to the hospital the day after the Bible study and to lie about finding him inside the fraternity house.
"Max’s parents allege the hazing ritual that caused his death would never have taken place if LSU or Phi Delta Theta had responded appropriately to numerous complaints of hazing at Phi Delta Theta’s chapter at LSU in the years before Max’s death," according to a statement released Thursday on behalf of the family.
"The Gruver family alleges in their lawsuit that LSU’s and Phi Delta Theta’s failure to end the tradition of hazing at the chapter was driven by a broken model of self-governance and outdated gender stereotypes about young men engaging in masculine rites of passage — in direct violation of Title IX’s prohibition of sex discrimination."
Attorneys argue in the lawsuit that LSU misleads its students about the value of Greek Life by promoting it as a "valuable educational opportunity" while simultaneously not publicizing or reporting on incidents of hazing and misconduct.
"The reality at LSU is that male students like Max face the risk of serious injury and death when they seek educational benefits and opportunities offered through LSU's Greek letter fraternity system, and the risk to male students at LSU is likely far worse than the television portrayals," according to the lawsuit.
Attorneys point to prior instances of male-only fraternities violating university policies, including that only four of the university's 27 fraternity's "were without risk-management violations in the five years preceding Max's death," a statistic The Advocate has previously reported. Within those same five years, "there were at least 24 fraternity hazing investigations by LSU, with 20 findings of policy violations," according to the lawsuit.
The attorneys allege that three of those chapters received a three-year suspension, but none of them had their charters permanently revoked. They allege, however, that female-only sororities receive harsher and longer sanctions for hazing than their male-only counterparts, which they believe violates Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.
"Although LSU treats the hazing of females as unacceptable, it minimizes the hazing of males as 'boys being boys' engaging in masculine rites of passage," according to the lawsuit.
Just weeks before Gruver's death, a "concerned parent" e-mailed the Office of Greek Life at LSU on Aug. 21, 2017, to report that pledges at another fraternity, Sigma Nu, were forced to drink until everyone vomited, according to the lawsuit. The parent, who identified themselves as a parent of another fraternity's pledge, said they were angry and concerned about the drinking.
"I am very angry that this has occurred and I know that it will likely continue," the parent wrote, according to the lawsuit. "I do not want to hear that someone's son is dead due to alcohol poisoning, and I expect someone to investigate this incident ASAP and put an end to hazing at LSU."
The lawyers write that LSU closed its investigation into that complaint, citing insufficient information. Gruver died less than 10 days after the case was closed.
The attorneys allege that Gruver was specifically targeted during the Bible study hazing because he had previously been late to activities and because he complained to his pledge master that fraternity member Hudson Kirkpatrick forced him to buy him $60 in cigarettes and drive Kirkpatrick and his two friends around.
The Phi Delta Theta national organization responded to the lawsuit on Thursday with a statement on its website.
"Almost a year after the heartbreaking loss of Max Gruver, Phi Delta Theta continues to keep the entire Gruver family and the LSU Community in our thoughts and prayers," the statement reads. "This is a very tragic situation that should have never happened."
