A Baton Rouge man proclaimed his innocence Tuesday while pleading guilty to manslaughter and obstruction of justice in the 2017 shooting death of a man on Rosenwald Road.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, Kendrick Davis will be sentenced to 10 years on the manslaughter charge and 12 years on the obstruction count but the 12 years will be suspended, leaving him with a 10-year prison term, prosecutor Adam Kwentua said in court.

Davis' attorney, James Rothkamm, told state District Judge Fred Crifasi that his client entered a best-interest plea in light of a potential life sentence on the original second-degree murder charge.

Davis, 26, was scheduled to stand trial this week on a second-degree murder charge in the Sept. 26, 2017, killing of Craig Thomas, 22, of Baton Rouge, who was found dead next to his vehicle in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Rosenwald.

Police were patrolling the area of the 8600 block of Scotland Avenue in search of Davis and saw a man matching his description, an affidavit of probable cause filed by Baton Rouge police states. When contacted by police, Davis started running, but was placed in handcuffs after a brief chase.

Police found that Davis was carrying marijuana and a semi-automatic pistol, which was confirmed stolen, the affidavit says. Shell casings found at the scene of Thomas' slaying did not match that pistol. The actual murder weapon has never been found.

Crifasi will sentence Davis on Feb. 17 so that the Thomas' family can give victim impact statements. Davis will be given credit for the four years he has already spent behind bars in the case.