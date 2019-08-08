A bed sheet that covered the bodies of two Baker men found shot to death in a car in St. Helena Parish in 2017 matched sheets seized several weeks later from a Greenwell Springs man's bedroom, a detective testified Thursday at the man's murder trial.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Lt. Scott Henning, the lead detective on the case, told a jury that the sheets confiscated from William Bottoms Jr.'s room on June 22, 2017, were an "exact match" to the sheet that was draped over the bodies of Dedrick Dewayne Williams, 23, and Mohamed Sead Hussain, 29, on June 1, 2017.

+4 Greenwell Springs man to stand trial in 2017 killing of 2 Baker men; jury selection begins Monday The bodies of two Baker men were found in the back seat of a car in the rural St. Helena Parish community of Grangeville on June 1, 2017. They…

The queen size flat sheet that covered the bodies in the back seat of a car in the rural community of Grangeville bore the same manufacturer's number and lot number as the single queen size flat sheet and two queen size fitted sheets located in Bottoms' bedroom closet, Henning said.

Bottoms and his girlfriend at the time, Megan Marie Gaylord, were living in the Chickasaw Avenue home in Greenwell Springs with Bottoms' parents, the detective testified.

Bottoms, 29, is standing trial on two counts of second-degree murder.

East Baton Rouge Parish prosecutors last year dismissed an accessory charge against Gaylord, 29, also of Greenwell Springs. She is expected to testify at the trial.

+4 Baton Rouge prosecutors made 'deal with the devil,' defense says, for witness in murder trial An East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputy told a jury Wednesday about his chance encounter with William Bottoms Jr., his girlfriend and two …

Gaylord told investigators she, Bottoms, Williams and Hussain had used drugs, and that she was driving a car in which all of them were riding when Bottoms — her front seat passenger — became paranoid and shot the men, who were sitting in the back seat, an arrest report states.

Gaylord said the shootings occurred on Plank Road between Baker and Zachary.

Gaylord then drove the car to Bottoms’ home, where he retrieved bleach to destroy fingerprints and evidence, the report says. Bottoms also retrieved a bed sheet later used to cover the bodies.

The car was later abandoned off a gravel road in northern St. Helena with the bodies still inside, the report says.

Williams and Hussain were shot in the head.

Bottoms faces a mandatory term of life in prison if found guilty of second-degree murder.

+4 Accused double-murderer's attorney looks for jurors who won't judge man based on face tattoos The defense lawyer for a man accused in a double-homicide spent Monday seeking jurors who wouldn't hold his client in a negative light just be…