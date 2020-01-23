A Louisiana Supreme Court ruling in a lawsuit challenging Baton Rouge's red light camera program means the city-parish could have to reimburse potentially millions of dollars in fines if the suit is ultimately successful.

The traffic camera program has been in effect since October 2007. The suit contesting its legality was filed in December 2018.

The city-parish argues the case should be governed by a one-year prescriptive period, meaning any notice of violation received by any person between October 2007 and December 2017 was received more than a year before the filing of the suit and should not be subject to reimbursement.

The plaintiffs contend a 10-year prescriptive period is proper because they are seeking reimbursement for the payment of a thing not due.

The state Supreme Court agreed Wednesday with lower courts that sided with the plaintiffs on the prescription issue. The high court gave no written reasons for its decision.

The city-parish's attorneys had warned in an November filing at the Supreme Court that a ruling in the plaintiffs' favor "will obligate the City/Parish, and ultimately the taxpayer, to incur substantial and unduly burdensome litigation costs and potentially millions of dollars in claims."

"This Court's reversal of the trial court's ruling ... would terminate approximately 90% of the instant litigation, or a decade's worth of red light camera violations," the city-parish stated in the filing.

The Supreme Court, however, declined to reverse state District Judge William Morvant's ruling. The state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal had affirmed his ruling in October.

If the Supreme Court had reversed Morvant and agreed to a one-year prescriptive period, attorneys for the plaintiffs argued in a December filing at the high court that the amount of money potentially recoverable would have been in the thousands rather than the millions.

The lawsuit challenging the red light camera program claims the city-parish's Department of Public Works doesn't have the authority to enforce the laws spelled out in the parish's home rule charter since the program's implementation in 2007.

"It's mandated that the police department is responsible for enforcement of the ordinances of the council," the suit states. "There is no provision with the city's home rule charter authorizing DPW to enforce any traffic ordinances."

The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council agreed in November to extend the contract for the red light camera program for another four years.

The city-parish currently has 24 cameras stationed across 16 intersections.

The program has generated significant revenue: $3 million annually from 2016 to 2018 and more than $3.5 million in 2019. The 2020 budget projects $2.205 million in revenue from the program.