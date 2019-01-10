A man previously convicted in a 2015 mass shooting in New Orleans was indicted Thursday in the Sept. 22 shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Baton Rouge.

Wilfred Celestine, 23, of 2240 Croix St. in Baton Rouge, is charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Jaquincy Ross on Swan Avenue.

The Baton Rouge shooting occurred not long after Celestine's release from prison for his role in a shooting in New Orleans' Bunny Friend Park that left 17 people wounded.

Celestine pleaded guilty in that case to reckless discharge of a firearm during a gathering at the Upper 9th Ward park and was sentenced in early 2017 to eight years in prison with credit for time served, court records show.

His murder case has been assigned to state District Judge Mike Erwin.