A state judge has refused to reduce a Baton Rouge woman's 40-year prison term in the gruesome 2014 bedsore-related death of her 82-year-old mother.

District Judge Mike Erwin sentenced Joleslie Looney in May to the maximum time in prison that the law allows for manslaughter in the death of Bessie Looney. This week, the judge signed an order denying her motion for reconsideration of the sentence.

An attorney for Looney, 56, contends the 40-year term is excessive.

Her daughter, Lauren Looney, 21, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and was sentenced in April to five years in prison. She was 17 when her grandmother died.

Bessie Looney was found dead in their North Acadian Thruway West home strapped in a wheelchair. She was caked in human waste and covered with severely infected bedsores.

East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Beau Clark classified her death as a homicide, saying she died from a blood infection caused by the infected bedsores. He also determined that malnutrition, dementia and heart disease contributed to her death.