A former Baton Rouge car dealer accused in the 2015 murder-for-hire of his ex-wife will stand trial next summer.

State District Judge Tarvald Smith set an Aug. 15 trial date for Hamid Ghassemi after prosecutor Dana Cummings and Ghassemi's lawyer, Brady Skinner, met Wednesday in the judge's courtroom.

Ghassemi, 70, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Taherah Ghassemi, 54. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted as charged.

Ghassemi is accused of paying $10,000 to have his ex-wife killed after their bitter divorce. He had paid her $1 million in a divorce settlement.

Taherah Ghassemi's body was found in a shallow grave in a heavily wooded area of St. Helena Parish in May 2015, a month after she disappeared from her Baton Rouge home.

Ghassemi and his three alleged accomplices were indicted on first-degree murder charges.

Daniel Humberto Richter, 40, of Walker, and Tyler Lee Ashpaugh, 27, of Denham Springs, pleaded guilty in 2018 in exchange for future prison terms of 50 years and 40 years, respectively, and agreed to testify against Ghassemi.

But Richter, who worked for Ghassemi, earlier this year reneged on his deal and withdrew his guilty pleas to manslaughter and second-degree kidnapping. He once again faces a first-degree murder charge and a possible life sentence.

Skyler Williams, 24, of Denham Springs, also is charged with first-degree murder. He was 17 at the time of Taherah Ghassemi's death.

At the time, Hamid Ghassemi owned Import One and Import One Elite on Airline Highway.