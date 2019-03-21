A bail reduction hearing for the 20-year-old Baker man accused in the September shooting death of LSU basketball player Wayde Sims was pushed back Thursday until June 10.

One of Dyteon Simpson's court-appointed attorneys, Margaret Lagattuta, told state District Judge Don Johnson she needed more time to compile mitigation evidence and other documents for the hearing.

Simpson, who is charged with second-degree murder, is being held on $350,000 bail.

He has filed two bond reduction requests and recently sent a letter to Johnson saying he was "totally remorseful" and pleading for a lower bond.

Simpson is accused of shooting Sims, 20, in the head on Sept. 28 after Sims intervened in a fistfight to defend a friend outside a fraternity party just off the Southern University campus.

DNA evidence retrieved from a pair of glasses found on the scene matched a DNA sample that Simpson gave investigators, authorities said. The glasses were knocked off the shooter’s face during the fight, according to witness statements contained in an arrest report.

Simpson confessed to punching Sims’ friend and then intentionally shooting Sims, police have said. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted as charged.

Sims' father, Wayne Sims, played basketball for LSU under then-Coach Dale Brown in the late 1980s.