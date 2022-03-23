A Baton Rouge man who was 18 when he allegedly shot and killed a Tennessee truck driver during a 2017 armed robbery along Florida Boulevard is now scheduled to stand trial in June.
Landry Carter, 22, was slated to be tried this week in the slaying of Keith Odom, but the trial was pushed back to June 6.
Christopher Dassau, the 19th Judicial District Court judge who began presiding over Carter's case after he defeated incumbent Judge Richard Anderson in late 2020, passed away in January. Two retired judges are now handling Dassau's docket until his successor is elected. An election is set in November.
Carter is charged with second-degree murder in the Aug. 8, 2017, killing of Odom, 49, in the Longbow shopping center parking lot. Odom was repairing a tire on his 18-wheeler at the time, authorities said.
Surveillance video from a nearby business shows Carter walking toward Odom's truck, investigators said. After Odom turned over his valuables, Carter "took a step back and fired a single shot" into the victim's midsection, an arrest report says.
Carter faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if found guilty of second-degree murder. He's also charged with several counts of armed robbery in a string of nighttime robberies all within a mile of his Tams Drive home. One of those robberies took place in the same shopping center where Odom was killed.