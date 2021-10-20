A Baton Rouge teenager accused of fatally shooting a 74-year-old woman during a 2019 attempted burglary at her home off Tiger Bend Road is competent to stand trial, a judge ruled Wednesday.

State District Judge Beau Higginbotham made that finding in the case of Xavier Cade shortly after two psychiatrists testified that they recently evaluated the 16-year-old and determined he has the mental capacity to proceed.

Cade, who is charged with second-degree murder, was 15 when he allegedly shot Angela Haymon in the chest under the carport of her Morel Avenue home in the Antioch Villa subdivision with a stolen hunting rifle on Dec. 30, 2019.

Cade's attorney, Assistant Public Defender Margaret Lagattuta, told Higginbotham she will soon file a motion asking the judge to appoint doctors to determine whether the teen was sane at the time of the offense.

East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Morgan Johnson then said she intends to file a motion seeking to have Cade transferred from the parish Juvenile Detention Center to an adult facility.

The judge scheduled a hearing for Nov. 3. Cade does not have a trial date.

Drs. Kiana Andrew Tregre and Catherine Cashman, who are employed by Tulane University, testified Wednesday that Cade reported to them that he was stressed and depressed but they said he largely understood the criminal proceedings and the roles of the parties involved in the case.

Cashman, however, issued a cautionary note about Cade's young age.

"Please keep in mind he's only 16," she said. "He's not 18 or 25. People who are younger don't make great decisions."

Cage will turn 17 on Dec. 3, Lagattuta noted.

Cade was free on bail until several months ago when he was arrested again, and Higginbotham revoked his bond. The reason for his May arrest is unknown because his juvenile record is under seal.

Two months ago, Cade wrote a letter to the judge begging for another chance to be sent back to his family.

In the murder case, authorities have said Haymon was investigating a noise under her carport when Cade allegedly shot the woman. Her husband heard the gunfire from inside the house, went outside to confront the teens — Xavier Cade and his brother — and shot Cade while he fled. Cade was arrested after undergoing surgery.

East Baton Rouge sheriff's officials have said the hunting rifle used to kill Haymon had been stolen a week earlier from a vehicle parked right across the street from her house.

Xavier Cade's brother, Jerome Cade, was accused of taking part in the burglary at Haymon's house. A juvenile court judge last year found probable cause only for an attempted burglary charge against Jerome Cade.

If convicted of second-degree murder in Haymon's slaying, Xavier Cade faces a life sentence in prison with the chance to seek parole after serving 25 years.