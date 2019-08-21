A state appellate court refused Wednesday to throw out a Baton Rouge man's confession last fall in the 2011 killing and dismembering of his wife, Brusly High School teacher Sylviane Finck Lozada.

Attorneys for Oscar Lozada, 43, argues his confession should be disallowed because an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office detective failed to honor his request for a lawyer.

Ad hoc Judge Bruce Bennett in April denied Lozada's motion to suppress the confession, saying Lozada "wanted to do the interview more than he wanted an attorney there."

A divided 1st Circuit Court of Appeal voted 2-1 on Wednesday to deny Lozada's appeal of that ruling. The case is expected to move to the Louisiana Supreme Court.

Lozada initially told Maj. Todd Morris that he wanted a lawyer but later said he wanted to cooperate, according to a portion of Lozada's Oct. 5 interview played in court earlier this year.

Sylviane Lozada's body has never been found. Her husband was arrested last fall in Mexico after more than seven years on the lam in his home country of Venezuela. He was indicted on second-degree murder by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury in January.

Previous court filings stated Lozada had bought buckets and concrete around the time of his wife's disappearance in July 2011. Her blood was discovered on the ceiling and walls of the garage at the family's Spring Lake Drive home in Baton Rouge after she disappeared.