A 23-year-old Baton Rouge man accused of fatally shooting another man on Iroquois Street after a dice game in 2013 pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced to 37 years in prison.

Kyle Russ Jr. was standing trial on second-degree murder in the killing of Elijah Stevenson when he pleaded guilty to manslaughter before state District Judge Bonnie Jackson.

Stevenson, 21, was walking in the 3800 block of Iroquois about 3:50 p.m. on Oct. 18, 2013, after leaving a dice game with another person when he was approached from behind by a man on a bike, police said.

That man, known as "K.J.", also had been at the dice game and pulled a pistol from his waist band and fired shots at Stevenson, police stated.