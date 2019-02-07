Alton Sterling's 18-year-old son, who is accused of raping an 8-year-old boy while babysitting the child in December, is currently not competent to stand trial, a state judge ruled Thursday.

District Judge Don Johnson, who had appointed three doctors to examine Cameron Sterling, issued his ruling after reviewing their reports.

Judge appoints doctors to examine Alton Sterling's son in rape case Alton Sterling's 18-year-old son, who was accused last month of raping an 8-year-old boy, will be examined by three doctors to determine if he…

Prosecutor Larry McAlpine and one of Sterling's attorneys, Dedrick Moore, said there is a consensus among the doctors that Sterling is not competent to proceed to trial, but the doctors believe his competency can be restored.

Johnson ordered Sterling transferred from East Baton Rouge Parish Prison to a state mental facility in Jackson for treatment. The judge will review Sterling's progress in August.

Sterling was booked in December on first-degree rape. He has not been formally charged by a grand jury or prosecutors. Johnson on Thursday stayed the criminal case.

Cameron Sterling has bond set at $100K after accusation he raped 8-year-old A state judge set bail at $100,000 Friday for Alton Sterling's 18-year-old son, who is accused of raping an 8-year-old boy last weekend while …

Sterling's 37-year-old father, Alton Sterling, was fatally shot in 2016 while two Baton Rouge police officers tried to arrest the elder Sterling outside a North Foster Drive convenience store.

The shooting was captured on video and shared on social media, and sparked protests in Baton Rouge and across the country.

Blane Salamoni, the officer who shot Sterling six times during a brief struggle, was later fired. The other officer, Howie Lake II, was suspended for three days.

They had responded to a complaint that a black man matching Alton Sterling's description was selling CDs outside the store and had threatened someone with a gun. A loaded handgun was found in Alton Sterling's pocket.