Two men were indicted Wednesday in a fatal attempted robbery last summer on Delaware Street in Baton Rouge that also injured another person.

Treavon Lowery and D'Quan Lee, both 19, were charged by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury with second-degree murder in the Aug. 15 killing of Nizual Whittine, also 19, of Baton Rouge.

Lowery, of the 3900 block of Brady Street in Baton Rouge, and Lee, of the 4400 block of Burgess Drive in Baker, also were indicted on an attempted second-degree murder charge in the wounding of a second victim.

Lowery and Lee were further charged with armed robbery.

Detectives used DNA evidence and investigative interviews to link them to the crimes, police have said.

Lowery and Lee each face mandatory sentences of life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder.

