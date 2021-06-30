A Baton Rouge man accused of fatally shooting a 2-year-old boy during an October domestic violence rampage across the city is competent to proceed with his criminal case, a judge ruled Wednesday.

At the request of Kendrick D. Myles' attorney, state District Judge Christopher Dassau then appointed two doctors to assess whether Myles was sane at the time of the alleged offenses.

Myles, 42, was previously diagnosed with schizophrenia, Assistant Public Defender Jacie Saunders, who represents Myles, told the judge.

He is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of toddler Azariah Thomas, six counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping of a child, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Myles pleaded not guilty to those charges Wednesday after Dassau noted that three mental health professionals found him competent to proceed. Myles also is charged with simple arson in a June 1, 2020, incident, and battery of a correctional facility employee on Nov. 13.

Police say Myles' Oct. 15 rampage began when he allegedly kidnapped his 9-year-old nephew from a home on Bluebonnet Boulevard. Myles and the boy then traveled to a house on Osceola Street several miles away, where Myles allegedly kicked in the door, started fighting with the people inside and shot someone in the hand.

Myles left that scene with his abducted nephew still in tow and shot up a home in the Zion City neighborhood on West Upland Avenue, where Azariah Thomas was killed. Myles then traveled to Snipe Street, around Scotlandville, where he fired multiple rounds during a shootout with another relative who came to rescue the kidnapped child, police said. No one was hurt by the gunfire.

Myles was finally taken into custody after an hours-long standoff. Police rescued the kidnapped child, who was not injured.

Myles faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if found guilty of second-degree murder. He will return to court Aug. 30.