A Baton Rouge man's convictions on 22 counts and sentences of two life terms plus 100 years for a 3 1/2-hour crime wave in 2014 were affirmed Wednesday by a state appeals court.

Andre Young, 25, was found guilty in 2017 on 10 counts of armed robbery, four counts of attempted armed robbery, and two counts each of aggravated rape, second-degree kidnapping, attempted second-degree murder and simple burglary.

State District Judge Richard Anderson told Young at his December 2017 sentencing that prisons were made for people like him and that Young deserved and "earned" every bit of his sentence.

Some of Young's crimes occurred on McClelland Drive and Greenwell, Evangeline, Huron and Ontario streets. He was 19 at the time.

Young robbed and kidnapped two sisters at gunpoint, then drove them in their car to a BREC park on Evangeline where he sexually assaulted them on July 27, 2014.

He also shot and wounded two men in separate incidents during the Sunday morning crime wave.

Baton Rouge man convicted of rape, kidnapping, armed robbery in 2014 crime wave A Baton Rouge man accused of spreading terror across East Baton Rouge Parish for 3½ hours the morning of July 27, 2014, was convicted Monday n…

Police spotted Young shortly after 8 a.m., chased him and found him hiding underneath a house on Shelley Street, the street on which he lived. DNA, fingerprints and victim identifications linked him to the rash of crimes.