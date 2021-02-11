There will be no jury trials statewide through March 31 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Louisiana Supreme Court said Thursday in extending a previous trial moratorium.

The high court on Jan. 12 halted all jury trials until March 1.

Jury trials currently in progress may continue, and grand jury proceedings are not suspended by Thursday's order, the court said.

Beginning April 1, local courts will be responsible for evaluating and determining whether jury trials can be conducted safely within their jurisdictions, the Supreme Court said.

Safety protocols, including strict social distancing and mask mandates, must be enforced to ensure the safety of all participants, the high court cautioned.

Criminal trials involving defendants who are in custody should take priority over all other matters when the moratorium is lifted, the court added, and potential jurors who cite pandemic-related health concerns should be excused.

Last year, the Supreme Court imposed a months-long trial moratorium after Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide stay-at-home order on March 22 in an effort to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus. Lower courts statewide did not hold in-person trials until the summer.