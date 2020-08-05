Two Baton Rouge men accused in the March shooting death of a man in the Scotlandville area were indicted Wednesday.

Chadwick Alexander, 24, and Keith Brown, 30, are charged with second-degree murder and armed robbery in the March 11 slaying of Joshua Roberts, 36, on Central Road off Scenic Highway.

Two suspects arrested in March homicide off Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge police say Two suspects have been arrested in a March homicide that left a man shot to death off Scenic Highway in the Scotlandville area.

Alexander's listed address on Central Road is about a block from where Roberts was found, police have said. Brown's last known address on 79th Avenue is about a mile from where the victim was discovered, they said.

Alexander and Brown face a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder.