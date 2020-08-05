Two Baton Rouge men accused in the March shooting death of a man in the Scotlandville area were indicted Wednesday.
Chadwick Alexander, 24, and Keith Brown, 30, are charged with second-degree murder and armed robbery in the March 11 slaying of Joshua Roberts, 36, on Central Road off Scenic Highway.
Alexander's listed address on Central Road is about a block from where Roberts was found, police have said. Brown's last known address on 79th Avenue is about a mile from where the victim was discovered, they said.
Alexander and Brown face a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder.