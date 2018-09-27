A Baton Rouge man accused of following a 45-year-old man to his North Harco Drive home and fatally shooting him May 21 was indicted Thursday.

Lionel Porter, 46, was charged by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury on second-degree murder of Marcus Clay.

Baton Rouge police have said Porter and Clay argued in a neighborhood convenience store before Porter followed the victim home and shot him.

+2 Baton Rouge police arrest North Harco Drive fatal shooting suspect Lionel Porter, 45, was arrested Friday morning in the May 21 fatal shooting of a Baton Rouge man after a Crime Stoppers tip pointed to Porter …

Porter, of 1819 N. Marques Ann, was identified through surveillance video taken from the store where investigators believe the argument began.

State District Judge Fred Crifasi will preside over Porter's case.