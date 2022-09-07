A Lafayette-based group whose members believe that some books in the Livingston Parish Library system are too sexually explicit for younger readers told a judge Wednesday that it will file court papers claiming that a defamation lawsuit filed against it by a public school librarian is restricting its right to speak freely.
Until Wednesday's hearing, the Citizens for a New Louisiana had not responded publicly to a complaint raised last month by Amanda Jones, a Livingston Parish middle school librarian and president of the Louisiana Association of School Librarians. She sued the group and its executive director Michael Lunsford, along with Livingston Parish resident Ryan Thames, saying they defamed her after she spoke against a proposal to remove certain books from the public library system.
Jones opposed a suggestion that the local library system remove eight LGBTQ+-themed books from the young adult section, including one with sexually explicit illustrations. A post on the Citizens for a New Louisiana Facebook page accused Jones of fighting “to keep sexually erotic material and pornographic materials in the kid’s section,” while Thames has accused Jones of “advocating teaching anal sex to 11-year-olds.”
Thames, who posts at the "Bayou State of Mind" Facebook page, had responded to Jones' lawsuit previously. He said it was a SLAPP complaint, or a strategic lawsuit used to prevent public figures from being criticized. He said Jones had inserted herself into a matter of controversy, becoming a "limited public figure" and creating for herself a higher bar when it comes to proving defamation.
Thames also said that what he said was true, substantially true, opinion or satire, and that anything he said was protected speech.
Charles Chassaignac IV, the attorney for Lunsford and Citizens for a New Louisiana, told 21st Judicial District Court Judge Erika Sledge on Wednesday that it would file a similar complaint against Jones ahead of a hearing set for Sept. 21.
Ellyn Clevenger, Jones’ attorney, told The Advocate last month that Jones has received death threats and no longer feels safe at her workplace. She seeks a preliminary injunction to prevent the defendants from posting about her further.