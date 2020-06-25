BANKS_JOHNTRELL_2000010091_264405.jpg
Johntrell Banks

A Baton Rouge teenager accused of fatally shooting a man as the victim answered the door on Feb. 9 was indicted Thursday on a second-degree murder count.

Johntrell Banks, 17, of 14321 Sweet Gum Ave., is charged with killing Tyler Batiste, 20, as Batiste answered a knock at the door of a home in the 8400 block of Bayou Fountain Drive.

The shooting occurred in a neighborhood off Gardere Lane near its intersection with Burbank Drive.

Banks also was indicted by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury on an attempted second-degree murder charge stemming from a Feb. 13 incident.

Banks turned himself in on March 2.

His case has been assigned to state District Judge Beau Higginbotham.

