Just last fall prosecutor Chris Hester and lawyer Johnell Matthews found themselves in a six-candidate field, hoping to fill a vacant seat on Baton Rouge City Court.

Hester eventually lost in a close November runoff to Judy Moore Vendetto, the sister of his boss, East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III. Matthews placed fifth in the October primary, one vote behind the fourth-place finisher.

Now, Hester, a Republican with nine years of prosecutorial experience, and Matthews, a Democrat who has practiced law for 17 years, once again find themselves competing for a City Court seat, this one to be vacated at year's end.

But because they were the only candidates to file qualifying papers last month, the Nov. 6 election is a winner-take-all affair with no need for a December runoff.

"This is the runoff," said Hester, a 35-year-old assistant district attorney who is on leave during the campaign. "We're working every day. This is my full-time job right now."

The winner will serve a full six-year term. City Court Judge Laura Prosser, who was elected in 2000, announced in May she would retire Jan. 1.

Like Hester, son of the late state District Judge Bob Hester, the 68-year-old Matthews said she's ready to put her experience to work on the City Court bench.

"I'm uniquely qualified to serve in this position," said Matthews, the wife of former East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Councilman Johnnie Matthews, with whom she practices law.

In addition to her legal experience, Johnell Matthews touts her 20 years working in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System as a teacher, foreign language supervisor and assistant principal.

"I've worked with all sorts of people," she said. "My life has been a life of service."

Hester noted that there are no juries in City Court, which has an extremely busy docket, so the judges there make all the decisions. Hester said his daily courtroom experience in front of the 19th Judicial District Court judges has been invaluable.

"I think the day-to-day courtroom experience is the most important thing for this job," he said. "The experience of being in front of judges every day is so important because decisions have to be made and they have to be made promptly."

City Court handles civil, criminal and traffic matters. The court maintains criminal jurisdiction over misdemeanors that generally are punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and/or a jail term of not more than six months. Civil claims include personal injury, contract and landlord-tenant cases up to $35,000, as well as small-claims cases of $5,000 or less.

Matthews says she is equipped with the legal, life and leadership skills necessary to deal appropriately with the many complicated issues and situations that will arise at City Court.

Matthews said she wants to make City Court more amenable to the public's needs by using technology to its fullest and by instituting a community-based program that will allow non-violent offenders to perform community service in lieu of going to jail for minor offenses such as the non-payment of fines or fees.

She also supports medical and drug treatment in lieu of jail time for non-violent offenders.

Although Baton Rouge City Court is often overshadowed by the 19th Judicial District Court next door, Hester said City Court is on the front end of the criminal justice system and is no less important because some habitual violent crime offenders get their start with a misdemeanor handled in City Court.

"Just because it's not in the first five minutes of the news doesn't mean it's not important," he said.

Hester said he is interested in getting involved in City Court's domestic violence court, which Prosser started and presides over, and would like to be involved in any discussions about a mental health court.

Hester and Matthews are campaigning in a sub-district predominantly in south Baton Rouge within the city limits. It includes the Jefferson Highway and Perkins and Highland road corridors, and part of the sub-district stretches to Choctaw Drive. Sherwood Forest also is include.

CHRIS HESTER

PARTY: Republican

AGE: 35

OCCUPATION: East Baton Rouge Parish assistant district attorney

LAW DEGREE: LSU Law Center

POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: None

PERSONAL: Married, one child

JOHNELL MATTHEWS

PARTY: Democrat

AGE: 68

OCCUPATION: Lawyer

LAW DEGREE: Southern University Law Center

POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: None

PERSONAL: Married, three children