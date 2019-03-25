A former LSU professor was rightfully fired in 2015 for using profanity in her classroom and discussing her sex life and the sex lives of her students, a federal appellate court has ruled.

Teresa Buchanan, who was a tenured early education professor, had appealed the January 2018 dismissal of her lawsuit by U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick.

The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed Friday with Dick that LSU did not violate Buchanan's free speech rights by firing her because she was not speaking on a matter of public concern.

"We agree with the district court here that Dr. Buchanan's use of profanity and discussion of her sex life and the sex lives of her students was not related to the subject matter or purpose of training Pre-K-Third grade teachers," Circuit Judge Jacques Wiener Jr. wrote for a three-judge panel of the court.

Buchanan's controversial comments included saying "f*** no" repeatedly in the presence of students, using a slang term for vagina that implies cowardice, and joking that the quality of sex declines the longer a relationship lasts.

Buchanan, who worked for LSU for nearly two decades, claimed the salty language was part of her teaching approach.

The American Association of University Professors had come to Buchanan's defense, criticizing her termination and pledging money for her legal defense.