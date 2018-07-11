A Baton Rouge man accused of fatally stabbing and shooting his girlfriend in their home on March 17 was indicted Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge.

Louis Howard, 30, of 5048 Annette St., faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted as charged in the death of 29-year-old Bianca Queen.

Police stated in an arrest report for Howard that blood was found throughout the house, indicating a violent struggle took place. Howard and Queen had a tumultuous relationship, the report added.

Howard claimed he knew nothing about Queen's death, the report says, but detectives saw several lacerations on his hands and arms that were "consistent with struggling with a knife."

The case has been assigned to state District Judge Trudy White.