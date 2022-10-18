A Baton Rouge defendant was slated to stand trial this week for shooting and killing a man execution-style on the city's southeast side in 2018.
But on the first day of his trial, Warren Davis Jr., 39, pleaded guilty to reduced charges and was sentenced to 35 years in prison, according to 19th Judicial District Court records.
Davis was facing charges of second-degree murder and aggravated battery and the prospect of spending the rest of his life behind bars if he was convicted. But when proceedings began Monday for a jury to be selected in his trial, he accepted a last-ditch plea deal on revised charges for conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated battery, court records show.
District Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts sentenced Davis to 30 years in prison for the murder conspiracy conviction, followed by another five years for the battery charge. The two sentences will run consecutively, meaning one prison term will start when the other ends.
The deadly shooting occurred Sept. 1, 2018, in the parking lot of an apartment complex just north of Harrell's Ferry Road. Davis shot Jerry "Spud" Spain, a 28-year-old Baton Rouge man, execution-style during a dispute that unfolded in the 2000 block of Sherwood Meadow Drive. Police found Spain dead with a single gunshot wound to the back of his head near an Oldsmobile Cutlass registered in his name.
Witnesses helped detectives connect Davis to the shooting. One of them told detectives Spain and Davis had multiple phone conversations leading up to the shooting in which they argued about where Spain's car was parked. The witness said Davis made death threats to Spain, who went to Sherwood Meadows Drive to confront Davis.
Davis had a prosthetic leg and multiple witnesses made note of it when describing the shooter to investigators. One witness told officers Spain called them the morning of the shooting and referred to Davis, saying "Peg Leg" was messing with his car at the Sherwood Meadow Drive apartment.
Davis denied having any contact with Spain for several weeks prior to the shooting when investigators initially questioned him. But phone records confirmed several phone calls between him and Spain in the hours leading up to the early-morning shooting. Investigators were also able to find records corroborating Spain's phone call to one of the witnesses.
Spain's death was one of 85 homicides in East Baton Rouge in 2018.