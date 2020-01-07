An appellate court has reinstated the terminations of two Baton Rouge police officers who were acquitted in a 2014 BREC rape case.

Former officers Emerson Jackson and Travis Wheeler were accused of acting as lookouts while another former officer, Isaac Bolden, forced a woman to perform a sex act on him at Old Hammond Park on Feb. 4, 2014. All three officers were acquitted on abuse of office charges in 2017, but they had already been fired — and the Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board upheld their terminations.

State District Judge Wilson Fields had ruled in October that civil service board’s decision "went outside their scope of authority.” But a three-judge panel of the state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal on Jan. 2 reversed Fields' ruling and reinstated the board's decision, it was “based upon substantial and competent evidence."

Even though the officers were not found guilty in court, there was a “preponderance of the evidence” that the officers did act inappropriately, Chief Judge Vanessa Whipple wrote in the ruling.

A “preponderance of the evidence” is a lower standard of proof than “beyond a reasonable doubt,” which is required for a criminal conviction. The latter is enough to justify a firing, the appeals court said.

The officers' accuser, who was 20 at the time of the alleged incident, testified she was in the park after hours with a male companion when the officers arrived. She said the officers allowed the man to leave, leaving her alone with the officers. Bolden, she testified, told her he wanted a "10-minute girlfriend."

The appeals court said the record supports a finding that Jackson and Wheeler "knowingly and intentionally used the authority of their office to coerce the victim to provide sex to the third officer.”