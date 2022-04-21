A Baton Rouge man was convicted Thursday of fatally stabbing and shooting his girlfriend at their Annette Street home in 2018.
Louis Howard, 34, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of Bianca Queen, 29, and faces a mandatory term of life in prison when state District Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts sentences him June 1.
Blood was found throughout the house, indicating a violent struggle took place on March 17, 2018, an arrest report stated. Howard and Queen had a "tumultuous relationship," police said.
Howard claimed he didn't know anything about Queen's death, the report said, but investigators noticed he kept trying to hide his hands and arms. When detectives asked him to remove his hands from his shirt, they saw several lacerations that, according to the report, were "consistent with struggling with a knife."