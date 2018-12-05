A Baton Rouge man's death sentence in the 2011 slaying of two CarQuest Auto Parts employees at the company's Airline Highway store near Siegen Lane was thrown out Wednesday by the Louisiana Supreme Court.

The high court, however, affirmed Lee Turner Jr.'s 2015 first-degree murder convictions in the fatal shooting of Edward "Eddie" Gurtner III, 43, of Denham Springs, and Randy Chaney, 55, of Greenwell Springs.

The Supreme Court said it tossed Turner's death sentence because state District Judge Richard Anderson issued a ruling in the middle of jury selection that prevented the defense from inquiring into prospective jurors' ability to fairly consider voting for a life sentence in a case involving a double murder committed during an armed robbery.

The high court sent the case back to Anderson for a new penalty phase hearing.

Turner, 28 and formerly of New Orleans, confessed the day after the March 27, 2011, killings that he shot Chaney first, then Gurtner after forcing him to open the store safe. Gurtner died with the store's keys, including a key to the safe, in his hand.

Turner began working for CarQuest in Baton Rouge just 11 days before he fatally shot the men during a Sunday afternoon robbery. A search warrant led to the discovery of bank bags and CarQuest deposit slips in a garbage can outside the Ritterman Avenue home where he was staying with an uncle.

Gurtner managed the store where the shooting occurred. He wasn't scheduled to work that day but went in to catch up on restocking and to hang a mirror in the store's bathroom. He was shot a dozen times, including several times in the back, as he tried to run from Turner.

Chaney was the assistant manager of the company's Staring Lane location but was helping out at the Airline Highway store that ill-fated day. He was shot once in the back of the head.