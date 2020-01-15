A 49-year-old Baton Rouge man has been sentenced to nearly 17 years in federal prison for illegal gun and drug possession, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin said Wednesday.
Craig Davis had pleaded guilty to possession of firearms by a convicted felon and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana before U.S. District Judge John deGravelles ordered him to spend 16 years and 8 months in prison.
Davis was previously convicted of first-degree robbery in 2001, and possession of cocaine and attempted simple robbery in 2012, Fremin stated.
Following an undercover drug buy at Davis' residence in September 2017, Baton Rouge police narcotics detectives armed with a search warrant found a revolver, shotgun, rifle, methamphetamine and marijuana in the home, he said.