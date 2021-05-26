The legal hot potato continues over two sexual misconduct lawsuits targeting LSU.

When every federal district judge in Baton Rouge disqualified themselves from the lawsuits filed last month in the Middle District of Louisiana, the court farmed the cases out to a New Orleans federal judge, Susie Morgan, instead. But, in a May 24 order, Morgan recused herself from one of the cases as well, briefly leaving the lawsuit in limbo again until the Tuesday appointment of Eastern District federal Judge Wendy Vitter to preside.

The lawsuit now in Vitter's courtroom alleges that LSU failed to properly follow federal Title IX laws, which prohibit institutions from discriminating based on sex, and which govern university-led investigations into sexual misconduct. Plaintiffs include former LSU tennis players Abby Owens, Jade Lewis and Kennan Johnson; former LSU Athletic Department student workers Samantha Brennan and Calise Richardson; recent graduate Elisabeth Andries and an unidentified Jane Doe. The lawsuit names 16 defendants, including LSU, the Board of Supervisors and the Tiger Athletic Foundation.

One of the defendants in the Title IX lawsuit is the plaintiff in the other federal suit filed against LSU: the Athletic Department’s associate athletic director, Sharon Lewis, who has no relation to Jade Lewis. Sharon Lewis alleges in her separate lawsuit against LSU that she was the victim of retaliation and a hostile work environment after she complained about former head football coach Les Miles' interactions with female students.

All of the federal district judges in the Middle District of Louisiana recused themselves from both lawsuits, and Judge Susie Morgan of the New Orleans-based Eastern District was appointed to both of them. Morgan has taken the reins on presiding over Lewis' lawsuit, but her recusal in the Title IX lawsuit led to Vitter's appointment over it.

Federal judges are not required to spell out in court filings the reasons behind their decisions to disqualify themselves from cases, so it's unclear what led Morgan — along with Middle District Judges Shelly Dick, Brian Jackson and John deGravelles — to step off the lawsuits.

It's possible, however, that Morgan's recusal in the Title IX case is related to Lewis' status as a defendant in that suit, while Morgan remains presiding over the suit in which Lewis is the plaintiff.

Rules that govern federal judges say they "shall disqualify" themselves when their “impartiality might be reasonably questioned.”

Vitter was nominated to the federal bench by former President Donald Trump and confirmed in 2019. She is the former general counsel for the Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans, and is married to former U.S. Sen. David Vitter.

Meanwhile, Morgan has gotten the ball rolling in Lewis' action against LSU. Both lawsuits allege that LSU violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, the federal law often used to take down organized crime syndicates.

In another May 24 order, Morgan gave Lewis 20 days to answer dozens of questions about how she plans to prove the RICO allegations.

Morgan has asked Lewis to "describe in detail the pattern of racketeering activity," to explain its effect on interstate or foreign commerce, to list how victims have been injured by the activity and more.