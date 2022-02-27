When a Baton Rouge teenager stands trial this summer in the 2019 shooting death of a 74-year-old woman outside her home off Tiger Bend Road, prosecutors want to argue to the jury that he had a history of criminal activity on the victim's street.
Xavier Cade had just turned 15 when Angela Haymon was gunned down Dec. 30, 2019, in the carport of her Morel Drive residence in the Antioch Villa subdivision. She had gone outside to investigate a noise.
In a recently filed notice of intent to introduce other crimes evidence, East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Morgan Johnson said the gun allegedly used by Cade to shoot Haymon was stolen from a vehicle on Morel just a week before the fatal shooting.
The Sauer .308 rifle, she added, was recovered at the shooting scene.
Johnson also disclosed that, three months before the fatal shooting, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a residence on Morel concerning a motor vehicle theft. The 71-year-old female victim said her vehicle had been taken from her carport on Oct. 3, 2019, and the vehicle keys were missing from inside her home.
Cade was apprehended a day later driving the stolen vehicle, the prosecutor said. The teen admitted to entering the home without authorization of "a man he does yardwork for," taking the keys and leaving with the vehicle, she wrote.
That home was located in the 16200 block of Morel. Haymon was slain in the 16600 block of Morel, and the rifle used to kill her was stolen from a vehicle in the 16300 block of Morel.
"The State of Louisiana hereby provides notice of its intent to use said evidence to establish at trial proof of motive, opportunity, intent, preparation, plan, knowledge, identity, and absence of mistake or accident," Johnson wrote in her court filing.
Cade's attorney, Mark Marinoff, said Friday he does intend to file a reply to the state's "other crimes" motion.
State District Judge Beau Higginbotham eventually will hold a hearing on the state's request.
After Haymon was killed, it was later learned that Cade and another juvenile "were walking through the neighborhood pulling on door handles," Johnson stated in her filing.
Haymon's husband shot and wounded Cade after his wife was shot.
Cade told his mother he was trying to break into cars when the deadly confrontation occurred, testimony at a previous Juvenile Court hearing revealed. Cade's mother said he told her he was under the carport when the victim came out of the house yelling for the boys to leave and then grabbed the rifle he was holding, causing the weapon to go off.
Cade's mother also testified he told her after the shooting that he "just wanted a car." She acknowledged he had taken her car without permission multiple times in the past.
Cade, 17, is charged with second-degree murder and will be tried as an adult in state court. He has a July 11 trial date.
If found guilty as charged he would face a life sentence in prison with the chance to seek parole after serving 25 years.
Cade was free on bond in Haymon's killing when he was arrested in May for allegedly possessing counterfeit money and a gun and sent back to the juvenile facility, state District Judge Beau Higginbotham said last month.
Cade wrote a letter to the judge after that arrest and begged to be released from jail again, claiming he's "not a problem child."
Then, Cade escaped from juvenile custody in October while awaiting his murder trial. Higginbotham decided last month that Cade can be moved to an adult jail.