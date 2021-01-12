The Louisiana Supreme Court has ordered a halt to all jury trials in the state until March 1 because of the continuing spread of the coronavirus.
Justices, in an order dated Monday, said it issued the order “in consideration of ongoing public health recommendations to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus and slowing the spread of the disease while balancing the need to protect the constitutional rights and public safety of the citizens of the state by maintaining access to Louisiana courts.”
Civil and criminal jury trials currently in progress will be allowed to conclude, if approved by their local courts.
Courts can continue in-person proceedings that do not involve juries but must practice social distancing and limit the capacity of their courtrooms, in accordance with Center for Disease Control guidance, the state Supreme Court said.
It is also encouraged for courts to conduct remote proceedings.