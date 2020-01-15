The attorney for alleged Baton Rouge serial killer Kenneth Gleason has been suspended from practicing law by the state Supreme Court, putting Gleason's scheduled April 27 trial date in serious jeopardy.

Baton Rouge lawyer Chris Alexander, who was arrested last month in Livingston Parish and accused of fraudulently filing court documents to get a client out of jail, was suspended Friday on an interim basis "pending further orders of this court," the high court wrote in an order posted to its website Tuesday.

+2 Baton Rouge attorney Chris Alexander booked in Livingston Parish to face fraud charges Baton Rouge attorney Chris Alexander surrendered to Livingston Parish authorities Friday, acknowledging in an interview that he fraudulently f…

The Supreme Court indicated it acted on a joint petition for interim suspension filed by Alexander and the Office of Disciplinary Counsel.

"I believe I was overzealous and exercised bad judgment in an effort to help this family," Alexander said Wednesday, referring to the actions that led to his Dec. 6 arrest. "It doesn't excuse anything, and I'm accepting full responsibility, but my actions were sincere. This is humbling."

Gleason, 25, is charged with second-degree murder in the Sept. 12, 2017, shooting death of Bruce Cofield, and first-degree murder in the fatal Sept. 14, 2017, shooting of Donald Smart.

The victims were black; Gleason is white.

+3 Alleged Baton Rouge serial killer Kenneth Gleason's trial pushed back to April 27 The trial of alleged Baton Rouge serial killer Kenneth Gleason which had been set to begin next month has been pushed back to April.

Gleason also is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder stemming from a Sept. 11, 2017, incident in which he allegedly fired several shots into the home of the only black family on the Sandy Ridge Drive block where he lived with his parents. Two men were inside but not injured.

Authorities have said the three nighttime shootings were apparently random and possibly racially motivated.

Prosecutors decided not to seek the death penalty after consulting with Smart's family.

+4 Kenneth Gleason won't face death penalty in September slayings in Baton Rouge A prosecutor announced Wednesday she won’t pursue the death penalty against a 24-year-old Baton Rouge man accused in the apparently random kil…