When a Baton Rouge judge issued a gag order after a man alleged that one of the jurors who convicted him and his cousin of manslaughter may have been an eyewitness in the case, the judge said he imposed the order due to the allegations and to protect the identities of jurors.

But now Jordale Carter's attorneys are questioning state District Judge Tarvald Smith's impartiality and motivation and also claiming that he "inexcusably overstepped his authority" in issuing the gag order and sealing future filings in the case.

Smith imposed the gag order Dec. 22, just six days after Carter's lawyers filed a motion for a third trial and a separate motion to disqualify the judge from continuing to preside over the case.

In their motion to remove Smith, Carter's attorneys said they intend to call the judge as a witness because an alternate juror claims to have met with the 19th Judicial District Court's jury coordinator on Dec. 1, the day after the guilty verdicts were returned, and told her what the alleged eyewitness — a juror — had shared with him and two other jurors during the trial. The alternate juror says the jury coordinator assured him that she would notify the judge.

The alternate juror says he never heard from anyone at the court as a follow-up.

"One of the many issues brought to light by this juror requires an inquiry into how much Judge Smith, himself, knew or should have known, and when," Carter's lawyers say.

Carter's attorneys also allege in their motions for a new trial and recusal that Smith allowed jurors to leave the courthouse for unsupervised smoke breaks during the trial, and that the judge engaged in private off-the-record communications with jurors.

Carter's lawyers — Stephen Sterling, Ryan Thompson and Sharrolyn Jackson Miles — are now questioning what Smith didn't say in his gag order.

"Defense would ... argue that his ability to be impartial is no doubt a significant issue based on the language of the gag order which the court has attempted to put in place, because while the order purports to have been issued solely due to concerns related to identity of jurors, Defendant cannot help but to question whether the court was at all additionally motivated by a desire to guard from the public the allegations concerning the court itself," the attorneys contend.

Smith said Tuesday he could not comment on the defense motions.

Jordale Carter, 24, of Zachary, and Denver Carter, 26, of Baton Rouge, were accused of killing Karl "Tunchie" Moore Jr., 32, during a robbery in the parking lot of the Prestige Unisex Salon on Dec. 29, 2017, then pawning Moore's gold chain an hour and 15 minutes after his death.

In the motion for a new trial, Jordale Carter's attorneys claim an alternate juror told them that one of the jurors was in the pawnshop when Moore's jewelry was pawned.

The male juror reportedly revealed that information to two other jurors and the alternate juror during an unsupervised smoke break on Nov. 22 at the retrial, the motion states. The juror's revelation came shortly after prosecutors showed the jury surveillance video from the pawnshop of the transaction.

"Ah man, I thought they were going to show my face next," the alternate juror, in a sworn affidavit, quoted the juror saying. The juror recalled one of the defendants trying to get the female cashier's number, the alternate juror added.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III has said his office takes the allegations made in the defense motion for a new trial very seriously but added there has not been an allegation that any impropriety occurred during jury deliberations.

"The extrajudicial hearsay interpretation of a comment from a person not involved in jury deliberations, we believe, is not sufficient to warrant a new trial under these circumstances," he said previously.

Alternate jurors do not take part in jury deliberations.

The Carter cousins were found guilty of manslaughter Nov. 30 at their second-degree murder retrial. Their first trial ended in a mistrial when a jury could not reach a unanimous verdict. They face up to 40 years behind bars for manslaughter.

They are currently scheduled to be sentenced next week, but the pending defense motions may cause a delay.