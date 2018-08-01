A federal judge has swatted away former DEA agent Chad Scott's motions to have the case against him and a co-defendant dismissed and to force prosecutors to provide more details about the charges against him.

Attorneys for Scott and his co-defendant, former Hammond police officer Rodney Gemar, had asked U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo to toss out the case based on a claim of prosecutorial misconduct and, failing that, to overrule a magistrate judge's denial of their request for more specifics about the counts against them.

The pair, who were part of an interagency north shore drug task force, were first indicted in September 2017; a superseding indictment was handed up in May. Scott faces counts of perjury, obstruction of justice, conspiracy and falsifying government records. Gemar is charged with taking drug money and destroying evidence, among other crimes.

In asking the judge to dismiss the case, Scott's lawyers claimed that federal prosecutors withheld evidence that a jailhouse informant may have contradicted testimony from a key witness against Scott.

Prosecutors said they investigated the evidence and did not find it credible. Therefore, they argued, they were not required to turn it over.

Milazzo agreed.

"Defendants have not provided this court with any law suggesting that the government must immediately turn over potentially exculpatory evidence even before investigating its veracity," she wrote.

Milazzo also refused a request for a "bill of particulars," or a more detailed account of the charges against Scott and Gemar. Defendants frequently request a bill of particulars because they hope it will give them more insight into the government's case.

Quoting at length from legal precedent, Milazzo said the defendants are not entitled to a bill of particulars and that the indictments in this case are sufficient.

More evidence in Chad Scott case must go to defense, judge rules; trial set for January A federal judge presiding over the case of former federal drug enforcement agent Chad Scott has ordered prosecutors to turn over to defense at…

The lone defense victory from their various motions happened behind closed doors at a hearing July 12. The two sides were able to work out an agreement by which some evidence that is restricted to a single computer at the local FBI headquarters would be shared with defense attorneys in a form they can review in their own offices.

Scott and Gemar's trial was scheduled for October but has been delayed until January to give both sides more time to prepare their cases from what has been termed "voluminous" evidence.

Two other former members of the interagency drug task force headed by Scott have already pleaded guilty to federal charges and are in custody.

Advocate staff writer Jim Mustian contributed to this report.

Indicted DEA agent Chad Scott faces new misconduct charge, claims indictment too vague The defense attorney for indicted former narcotics agent Chad Scott told a federal magistrate Wednesday that he remains "completely in the dar…

+2 Justice Department 'framed' longtime DEA agent Chad Scott, attorney claims The defense attorney for indicted former federal narcotics agent Chad Scott has launched a counterattack on the U.S. Justice Department, accus…