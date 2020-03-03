A 23-year-old Baton Rouge man pleaded guilty Tuesday to manslaughter counts in two February 2017 shooting deaths.

Kendric Mikal Francis had been charged with second-degree murder in the Feb. 14, 2017, slayings of Marcus Anthony Holmes, 22, and Roosevelt Florida, 53.

Holmes was killed on Maplewood Drive in Glen Oaks; Florida was slain on Mills Avenue in Scotlandville. The shootings occurred 30 minutes apart.

The East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury that indicted Francis in mid-2017 took no action against two other Baton Rouge men — Dominick Demond Holliday and Berkelin Terrell Scott, both 29 — who also had been booked on second-degree murder counts in the killings.

Francis, who told detectives he acted as a driver in the fatal shootings, faces up to 40 years in prison on each manslaughter count. He also pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated second-degree battery and three counts of simple robbery. Those charges were unrelated to the killings.

State District Judge Fred Crifasi will sentence Francis on July 9.