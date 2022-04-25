Three months before a Baton Rouge man allegedly shot a toddler to death during an October 2020 domestic violence rampage across the city, he threatened to shoot the occupants of the same house where the boy was later killed, a prosecutor is alleging.
The boy's mother is the niece of Kendrick Myles, who is charged with second-degree murder in the slaying of Azariah Thomas, 2.
Four-and-a-half months before the child's killing on West Upland Avenue, Myles also allegedly set fire to his estranged wife's home on Osceola Street, East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Melanie Fields wrote in a court filing Friday. He is charged with simple arson in that incident.
The prosecutor is seeking a judge's permission to use the June 2020 arson and Myles' threats in July 2020 at his trial in the Oct. 15, 2020, rampage that turned fatal.
A hearing is scheduled May 11. Myles' trial is set to begin June 6.
Fields argues the two acts that occurred prior to Oct. 15, 2020, evince his "controlling, aggressive, and threatening behavior" toward his wife's family, his family and his dead brother's family.
"The State seeks to show that Mr. Myles' motive for his actions was to incite continuous fear and control in his family members as he attempted to locate his estranged wife," she wrote.
The prosecutor said Myles demonstrated "a pattern of continued threats and violence" and then "ultimately crossed the line to murder …"
In addition to second-degree murder, Myles, 43, is charged in the October 2020 rampage with six counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping of a child, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police say Myles' rampage began when he allegedly kidnapped his 9-year-old nephew from a home on Bluebonnet Boulevard. Myles and the boy then traveled to a house several miles away on Osceola Street, where Myles allegedly kicked in the door, started fighting with the people inside and shot someone in the hand.
Myles left that address with his abducted nephew still in tow and shot up a home in the Zion City neighborhood on West Upland, where Azariah Thomas was killed. Myles then traveled to Snipe Street, around Scotlandville, where he fired multiple rounds during a shootout with another relative who came to rescue the kidnapped child, police said. No one was hurt by the gunfire.
Myles was finally arrested after an hours-long standoff. Police rescued the kidnapped child, who was not injured.
In her court filing Friday, Fields said the June 1, 2020, arson at the Osceola home of Myles' estranged wife occurred only a few houses down from the Osceola residence involved in Myles' October 2020 rampage.
The prosecutor said a neighbor witnessed Myles setting the fire and heard him say, "I bought this (expletive) house, and I will burn it today."
In the July 19, 2020, incident on West Upland, Fields said Myles was accusing his sister-in-law of helping his estranged wife obtain federal stimulus money. He allegedly committed a battery on someone there and threatened to shoot people in the house. Police were called and he fled on foot, the prosecutor wrote.
Myles faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if found guilty of second-degree murder.