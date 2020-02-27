A March 23 trial date for two cousins accused in the 2015 kidnapping and slaying of a Highland Road couple was canceled Thursday.

No new trial date was set for Ernesto Alonso, 47, and Frank Garcia, 52, in the killing of Denis "Bubbie" Duplantier, 71, and Suzanne "Suzy" Duplantier, 70.

The parties involved in the case are still awaiting a decision from an appeals court on whether East Baton Rouge Parish jurors can hear the high-profile case. State District Judge Trudy White ruled last March that they cannot due to extensive pretrial publicity.

The Duplantiers were robbed, beaten, abducted and strangled. Their bodies were found Oct. 19, 2015, in the back seat of their red pickup at a Hammond gas station.

Alonso, who performed landscaping work for the Duplantiers and lived on other property owned by them, and Garcia are charged with first-degree murder and face life in prison if convicted as charged.

Alonso's white pickup was captured on surveillance video as it followed the couple’s truck into the Petro truck stop, authorities have said. Alonso’s truck was later discovered at Garcia’s residence in Hollywood, Florida.

A safe inside the Duplantier home was found open, with cash missing, and blood was located in several rooms. A large amount of cash and a number of unspecified items believed stolen from the home were found at Garcia’s home in Florida, authorities said.

Prosecutors announced in 2016 they would not seek the death penalty against either man after discussions with the victims' families.

A status conference in the case will be held March 23.