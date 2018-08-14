A prominent Baton Rouge body shop is in violation of the Louisiana Unfair Trade Practices Act, a state judge has ruled in ordering the company to change some of the ways it deals with customers.

District Judge Todd Hernandez specifically found that Owens Collision's refusal to allow customers and their agents to view their vehicles while in Owens' custody "is absurd, unethical, unscrupulous, and has proven to be substantially injurious to its customers."

Hernandez ordered Owens to give insurance adjusters, vehicle owners and their agents full and complete access to any vehicle in Owens' custody during the company's regular business hours.

Woman accuses Baton Rouge body shop of holding wrecked car 'ransom' A Baton Rouge woman testified Thursday in the state's lawsuit against a local body shop that her wrecked car was held for "ransom" after she h…

The judge also said Owens is prohibited from misrepresenting the intent, terms, conditions and obligations of customers signing the company's repair contract.

Some automobile owners who had their wrecked vehicles towed to Owens testified at a hearing in June that they were forced to sign a repair contract even though they didn't want the company to fix their vehicles.

Hernandez's July 31 ruling came in a lawsuit filed against Owens Collision and company owner Greg Owens by the state Attorney General's Office. The judge dismissed all claims against Greg Owens individually.