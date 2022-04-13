State officials have launched an investigation into East Baton Rouge's chief public defender after a state representative said dramatic changes she has made to her office could undermine legal representation for low-income people in the parish.
In a letter last month to the Louisiana Public Defender Board, Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, cited mass resignations and criticism from employees, questioning Lisa Parker's "moral compass."
Days after the letter was released, State Public Defender Rémy Voisin Starns appointed a committee of other chief public defenders from around the state to investigate the office and submit a report of their findings to the public defender board.
However, one board member has insisted the board launch its own fact-finding probe alongside Starns' state review that will be "free of competitive pressures and appearances."
Parker declined multiple requests to comment.
The investigation comes as the parish continues to see an unprecedented uptick in homicides and gun violence, further straining a public defender's office that was already struggling with caseloads well above the national average.
'A continued decline'
Marcelle's March 28 letter raised critical questions about the office’s ability to adequately represent its clients. It blamed Parker for a mass exodus of attorneys and support staff.
Marcelle said it's common for agencies to see turnover with a new leader.
“However, not at the rate in which Assistant Public Defenders have quit not even a year into Ms. Parker’s term,” she said.
Parker, who has spent more than two decades serving a variety of positions in the criminal justice system, was appointed last year following a 6-3 vote by the public defender board. She replaced Chief Public Defender Michael Mitchell, a 27-year veteran, after he stepped down in early 2021 to join the board in an administrative role.
Records show almost half of the office's attorneys have quit since July, when Parker took over, though some of those jobs have been filled.
All told, Parker has hired 18 new people, including support staff like investigators and secretaries. Another 17 positions have either been "dissolved" or contracted out, according to records provided by the office.
Marcelle, who sits on the Louisiana Public Defender Board Optimal Funding Group, said she avoided sending the letter as long as she could, believing the office would sort out its personnel problems in time.
However, after contacting State Public Defender Starns "on multiple occasions" regarding her concerns, she came to the conclusion "there has been no resolution" and that the office "is on a continued decline," according to her letter.
Starns declined to comment.
Marcelle said she fears constant turnover at the office will ultimately harm the low-income clients its attorneys represent.
"I’m concerned about the experience that’s walking out the door," she said.
In the following days Starns emailed the public defender board, citing coverage in The Advocate that outlined the legislator's allegations. He claimed he had been working with Parker "regarding all issues" referenced in the letter.
"In an effort to keep the LPDB informed of the actual goings on in the 19th, I have appointed a Chief's Council of three district defenders to conduct interviews, examine documents, and prepare a report regarding the Public Defender's office in the 19th," Starns said in his email. "They will begin their task immediately and should have a report to me in a reasonable time."
Starns also said the board would possibly convene later in April for a special meeting to discuss the results of the investigation, "likely in executive session." Executive sessions are confidential and closed to the public.
Internal challenges
However, at least one other board member was apparently not satisfied with Starns' push to have Parker reviewed by her peers. Instead, that member advocated for another investigation separate from the state office.
Frank Holthaus, a Baton Rouge attorney on the board, responded to Starns' email announcing the panel by writing that "for obvious reasons" he would propose "a three board member fact finding committee."
"Board members are free of competitive pressures and appearances," he wrote. "Board members are allegiant directly to the board, not state staff."
They "are utterly free of self interest," he added.
District chiefs rely on the board and state public defender to allocate funding to their offices — many of which have faced significant financial challenges in recent years.
Holthaus clarified that Starns' team could conduct their inquiry, but that "the board must be its own eyes and ears."
In comments made this week, Holthaus said he is "sure the full board will give [his investigation proposal] an independent, fair minded, inquiry at its next meeting."
Marcelle, too, has signaled she is wary of Starns' peer review committee plan.
When the three district defenders he appointed to investigate Parker reached out to Marcelle last week to request notes from her meetings with former and current employees of the office, Marcelle declined.
She answered in a letter that many of the people she had spoken to came forward under the condition of anonymity and that she believed the peer review should be independent of her own efforts to investigate the office.
Marcelle said she specifically addressed her letter to the public defender board to investigate whether policies and procedures had been violated in the office. She said she had yet to receive a response from Starns as of Friday.
Other tensions
Compounding Parker's woes is a lawsuit she faces from several attorneys previously employed by her office.
In a January lawsuit, four former attorneys claimed Parker refused to pay them after they resigned for vacation time they had accrued. The attorneys had earned more than 100 hours each of unused vacation when they left the office, the lawsuit says.
“The allegations in the lawsuit speak for themselves and my clients are owed their hard-earned wages," said James Bullman, attorney for the plaintiffs. "Louisiana’s long-standing wage laws are clear. My clients look forward to having their day in court.”
Gerard Torrey, the attorney for Parker's office, said they "will wait and see how the court ultimately decides the case."
Several days after Marcelle's letter became public, a video appeared on the Facebook page for the East Baton Rouge Public Defender's Office.
In the video, what appears to be office staff gather in a group holding a sign reading "Office of the Public Defender." In unison, they shout, "We support Chief Parker!"
"The Office of the Public Defender in East Baton Rouge Parish stands in solidarity with Chief Lisa Parker," the video's caption reads. "Please stand with us as our ultimate goal is to provide competent, effective representation to the indigent, that all persons in East Baton Rouge Parish can be proud of."