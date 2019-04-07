The Louisiana Supreme Court has ordered a state judge to pause jury selection in a capital murder trial to conduct a hearing on why young people in East Baton Rouge Parish appear to have been categorically excluded from jury service for years.

The state’s highest court directed Caddo Parish District Judge Ramona Emanuel to hold a hearing “expeditiously” over a claim by defense lawyers for accused cop-killer Grover Cannon that the 566 people summoned for his trial included no one under the age of 26.

The dearth of young people in the pool was no anomaly, defense advocates say. It appears that jury officials in the 19th Judicial District, which covers Baton Rouge, have never summoned anyone for jury duty who was born after June 1993, according to juror data for 2014, 2016, 2017 and the first half of 2018.

Jury eligibility starts at age 18, but the youngest Baton Rouge residents called to jury service over the last several years are now approaching 26, the data show. The MacArthur Justice Center, which received the juror rolls from the court for those years, provided that data to The Advocate.

Cannon is accused of first-degree murder in the killing of Thomas LaValley, a 29-year-old Shreveport police officer who was slain while responding to a domestic call.

Notoriety surrounding the case prompted Emanuel to move it to the courthouse in Baton Rouge, but only for jury selection, which began two weeks ago. The chosen jurors will then head to Shreveport for the trial.

Emanuel last week rejected a pair of motions filed by Cannon’s attorneys demanding a re-boot of the trial, with a new group of prospective jurors, based on both the young eligible jurors missing from the rolls and an alleged shortage of black representation in the jury pool. Cannon is black; the police officer he allegedly killed is white.

Cannon's attorneys had argued that a shortfall in the percentage of black people in the group summoned for his trial -- the pool is 34 percent black in a parish that is 46 percent black -- failed the test of what higher courts in the past have deemed to be an acceptable disparity.

Cannon’s attorneys argued that, one way or another, the jury pool for Cannon’s trial falls unconstitutionally short of being a representative cross-section of the community.

Emanuel had ruled earlier that Cannon’s lawyers were too late to complain about the lack of young people in the jury pool, Cannon’s attorney said. But the high court thought differently.

The decision “tells me the Supreme Court shares my opinion of how big that is,” said Kerry Cuccia, director of the Capital Assistance Project of Southeast Louisiana, which is representing Cannon.

The Louisiana Supreme Court in the past has occasionally thrown out verdicts after deeming that jury officials had left out segments of the populace, violating a constitutional requirement that juries be drawn from a representative cross-section of the community.

The Supreme Court denied the claim of a racial problem with the jury, however.

Ann McCrory, the judicial administrator for the 19th Judicial District, said a reporter’s call on Tuesday was the first she’d heard of the claim that young people had been lopped wholesale off the jury rolls.

By Thursday, McCrory said she still couldn’t say for sure if any people born since 1993 had been mailed a jury summons, but she acknowledged that the number of young people in the pool “definitely seems low.”

She said the court’s computer system can’t isolate exactly how many people under 26 are in the juror database – if any.

But a search for everyone in their 20s was done, she said, and it netted only 2,616 names – or less than 8 percent of the pool. That’s only about a third of the 23 percent of voters who were younger than 30 in 2017.

Census data show that the age group that Cannon’s lawyers claim has been excluded from the juror rolls makes up about one-fifth of the adult population in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The numbers seem to lend support to the suspicion that no younger millennial has ever gotten a jury summons from the court. Whether that would be enough to render the jury pool unconstitutional for Cannon’s trial, or any other in the parish, remains uncertain.

“I don’t have an explanation” for the lack of young jurors, McCrory said. “We have done nothing to exclude them.”

Defense advocates have speculated that, when the court moved to a different jury management system around 2010, it was programmed using a fixed date -- instead of a moving one -- to eliminate anyone younger than 18, leaving out anyone who later came of age to serve on a jury.

But McCrory said Tuesday that her staff never set a cutoff date in the jury computer system. From a master list that includes driver’s license and voter data, they only weed out duplicates, she said.

McCrory said Thursday she was looking into whether a mistake was made at the Office of Motor Vehicles before its list of East Baton Rouge Parish drivers reached the court.

“I’m glad it’s been brought to my attention, because, as I’ve indicated, I will look into it and take any corrective actions that I can take,” she said.

With the Supreme Court’s ruling, McCrory now may have to explain it under oath. Emanuel, the judge, had not set a hearing date as of Saturday.

Staff writer Jeff Adelson contributed to this story.