Former Our Lady of the Lake Foundation head John Paul Funes was sentenced to 33 months in prison Thursday for embezzling nearly $800,000 from the nonprofit fundraising arm for Our Lake of the Lake Regional Medical Center and its affiliated hospitals.
U.S. District Judge John deGravelles, who back in June accepted Funes' guilty pleas to wire fraud and money laundering, also noted that Funes paid $796,000 in restitution.
Funes, 49, of Baton Rouge, stole gift cards meant for cancer patients, flew family and friends to LSU and New Orleans Saints football games on charter flights labeled as “outbound patient transports,” and sent money to persons who did little to no work for the OLOL Foundation.
Federal prosecutors have said Funes falsified dozens of payment vouchers and created fictitious records to disguise the thefts.
Hospital auditors uncovered the questionable transactions in August 2018, then investigated. Funes was fired in November.
Including incentives and other benefits, he was paid more than $350,000 in 2017 by the Foundation.
Prosecutors alleged Funes submitted vouchers to pay home medical care for a Children's Hospital patient, then sent checks totaling $107,000 to an unnamed Florida resident and the person's daughter. Neither were patients at the hospital, but Funes had a close relationship with their family. The pair — identified in court documents only as individuals "A" and "B" — then sent about $63,000 back to Funes.
A source close to the case, speaking on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak about the case publicly, has confirmed that those persons are the mother and sister of former LSU quarterback Rohan Davey. They have not been charged in the case.
Davey was no longer at LSU when the alleged payments were made.
Funes also submitted and approved dozens of payments to individuals “who did little to no work for the Foundation” but to whom Funes wanted to provide financial assistance, including an Individual “C” who received about $180,000 in Foundation funds, according to court documents.
That $180,000 went to James Alexander, the father of then-LSU offensive lineman Vadal Alexander, a source close to the case has confirmed. Vadal Alexander was a four-year starter for the Tigers from 2012 to 2016.