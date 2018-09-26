A 37-year-old Baton Rouge man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Wednesday on a methamphetamine conviction, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin reported.
At the time of his November 2016 arrest, Derrick Reymond Robinson was on federal supervision from a 2012 conviction for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
In addition to the 10-year term for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson sentenced Robinson on Wednesday to a concurrent two-year term for violating his supervision.
After conducting a controlled purchase of marijuana at Robinson's residence on Nov. 22, 2016, Baton Rouge police officers returned the next day with a search warrant and discovered significant quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, oxycodone and ecstasy, Fremin said.