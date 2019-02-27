Two Baton Rouge men with prior convictions were found guilty on federal gun charges stemming from a 2017 shooting on Iroquois Street, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin said Wednesday.

Timmy Scott, 24, and Kadeem Burden, 23, face up to 10 years in prison on their convictions as felons in possession of firearms, Fremin said.

The firearms included a 9 mm pistol and a stolen semi-automatic AK47-style pistol, authorities have said.

The Oct. 2, 2017, shooting near the intersection of Iroquois and Plank Road was witnessed by a Baton Rouge police officer, an arrest report states.

The officer saw Scott and Burden get out of an SUV and fire their weapons at another vehicle, which was struck by 18 bullets, the report says.

Fremin commended police for their brave and swift action.

"To pursue two armed gunmen into a residential area and apprehend them quickly, without any injuries, is a testament to their courage and dedication to protecting innocent civilians who were in harm's way," he said.