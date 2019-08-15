A former Elayn Hunt Correctional Center guard was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison Thursday for assaulting two handcuffed inmates and failing to stop other guards from doing the same to one of the prisoners, prosecutors said.

Former Master Sgt. Adrian Almodovar III had pleaded guilty earlier this year to willfully depriving the inmates at the St. Gabriel prison of their right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment.

Ex-Hunt Correctional Center guard admits to assaulting two handcuffed inmates A former Elayn Hunt Correctional Center guard admitted this week that he assaulted two handcuffed inmates at the St. Gabriel prison and failed…

Ex-Capt. Charles Philson, who also previously pleaded guilty to witnessing other guards using unlawful force on inmate John Harold and failing to intervene to stop them, was put on probation for a year Thursday, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin said.

Almodovar admitted in February that he punched Harold multiple times in the face on Jan. 9, 2017, and also punched inmate Lonnie Bryant in the head later that day.

Another former Hunt guard, ex-Lt. Eric Norwood, previously pleaded guilty for his role in the assault on Harold but has not been sentenced.

Almodovar, Philson, Norwood and five other corrections officers were fired amid the federal probe into the beatings.

Chief U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick sentenced Almodovar and Philson.