Union Parish District Attorney John Belton said Wednesday that his office will begin presenting evidence in the May 2019 death of motorist Ronald Greene during an arrest by Louisiana State Police troopers to a grand jury on Nov. 10.
Belton declined to say which troopers or Union Parish deputies he would ask the grand jury to charge criminally. He also declined to say what charges he would seek, citing grand jury rules.
The announcement comes as Belton runs for state attorney general, and as he faces public pressure from Greene’s family and some in the legislature to move forward with criminal charges in the case. A state prosecution was also delayed after the Department of Justice announced a probe into the matter in June and asked Belton to hold off. They later gave him a green light.
Greene’s death after troopers beat, tased, dragged, cuffed and forced him prone on the ground for several minutes sparked statewide outrage, in addition to the federal "pattern-and-practice" investigation into State Police, which is ongoing.
But so far none of the troopers involved have faced criminal charges.
Belton said in April he was planning to impanel a grand jury in the case, saying he would move “swiftly” to prosecute those he sees as culpable in Greene’s death. He has also said he was waiting on the feds to turn over evidence in a case that has dragged on for more than three years.
“We have received all of the material,” Belton said Wednesday. “We’re ready to go ahead and proceed with the grand jury presentation.”
The wait has added to simmering anger from Greene’s family, lawmakers and onlookers. House Speaker Clay Schexnayder set up a legislative task force aimed primarily at what the governor knew and when, and that committee interviewed a host of current and former State Police officials, including a use-of-force expert who testified that the officers’ actions that night amounted to “torture and murder.”
The panel had been set to interview the governor over the summer, but that meeting was delayed and it’s unclear if legislative leaders still plan to call him before the committee.