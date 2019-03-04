A Baker man accused in the fatal September shooting of LSU basketball player Wayde Sims claims he is "totally remorseful" and deserving of a lower bail, according to a handwritten letter sent to the judge handling the case.

"Sir my reason for writing this brief notation is to inquire and ask of you to please take into consideration as for giving me a bond reduction," Dyteon Simpson states in the one-page letter to state District Judge Don Johnson that was filed into the court record Thursday.

Simpson, 20, is charged with second-degree murder in Sims' slaying and is being held on $350,000 bail. He pleaded not guilty last month.

Simpson, the father of a 5-month-old son, says his mother is a single parent of five children -- with him being her oldest son "and her back bone" -- and they need and depend on him, his letter states.

He describes himself as a "very productive and independent young man" who was working and attending college when the "unfortunate incident" occurred Sept. 28.

Simpson is accused of shooting the 20-year-old Sims in the head when Sims intervened in a fistfight to defend a friend outside a fraternity party just off the Southern University campus.