A rift between two prominent criminal defense lawyers and a former Baton Rouge automobile dealer accused in the 2015 murder-for-hire of his ex-wife has apparently been mended, one of the attorneys said Thursday.

Hamid Ghassemi, 69, who is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 54-year-old Taherah Ghassemi, filed an emergency motion last month stating that he wanted to fire Tommy Damico and Brent Stockstill.

Ghassemi, who owned Import One and Import One Elite on Airline Highway at the time of his former wife's death, is scheduled to stand trial in September.

He reasserted his innocence in the motion but claimed his attorneys were ineffective and asked a judge to order them to return 90% of the $115,000 he paid them to represent him in the criminal case and in a lawsuit filed by his son over the death of his mother.

"This whole process of having this lawyer, these attorneys working for claimant has been a nightmare," Ghassemi wrote in his motion filed into the court record March 13.

Damico, who is Ghassemi's lead attorney, said Thursday that he has spoken with him since the filing of the motion.

"I think that things have resolved themselves," he said, noting that Ghassemi was upset with court rulings that have gone against him.

"I am at this point his attorney of record. With his permission I'll continue to be his attorney of record," Damico added. "We will continue to represent him the best way possible."

Ghassemi also alleged in an affidavit attached to his motion that Stockstill, who is Damico's law partner, visited him in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison in February and told him "there is no hope for him to win his case."

"And that because claimant believes in God, then maybe God wants him to die in prison for what he has done," Ghassemi states in the affidavit.

Damico said Thursday that neither he nor Stockstill would ever say such a thing to a client.

"That is not true at all. Brent would never say anything like that. He's denied saying anything like that," Damico said.

Hamid Ghassemi, who paid his ex-wife $1 million in a divorce settlement, is accused of paying $10,000 to have her killed. Prosecutors have alleged that Ghassemi also wanted his son killed.

Two of Ghassemi's alleged accomplices have admitted their roles in the slaying.

Daniel Humberto Richter, 38, of Walker, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and second-degree kidnapping in exchange for a future 50-year prison sentence. Richter, who once worked for Hamid Ghassemi, admitted taking part in Taherah Ghassemi's abduction and slaying, and said he buried her body in rural St. Helena Parish.

Tyler Lee Ashpaugh, 25, of Denham Springs, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in return for a future 40-year prison sentence. He admitted shooting the victim in the head but claimed she was already dead when he shot her.

A forensic pathologist has said Taherah Ghassemi was still alive but likely unconscious when she was shot, previously filed court documents indicate.

A third alleged accomplice, Skyler Williams, 22, of Denham Springs, is charged with first-degree murder in the case and faces a possible life sentence without parole if found guilty on that charge. He was 17 when Taherah Ghassemi was killed.

Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty against Hamid Ghassemi. He would be sentenced to life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder.

Taherah Ghassemi disappeared April 11, 2015. Her body was not recovered until May 16 of that year.