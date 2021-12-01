An investigator in a major Livingston Parish sex crimes case testified Wednesday that a former sheriff's deputy drugged multiple women before raping them — and defense attorneys said a woman accused of participating in one of those assaults, who's now on trial, was also intoxicated at the time.

Melanie Curtin, 42 and a former Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office employee, is on trial on charges that she helped ex-deputy Dennis Perkins rape an adult and that she filmed a person with "lewd and lascivious" purpose.

Attorneys stressed earlier in the trial that jurors must view Curtin's case as distinct from Perkins,' which hinges on a sweeping 2019 child pornography investigation and charges that the ex-cop sexually abused children. (Curtin's allegations do not involve juveniles.)

But on Wednesday, after judge Brian Abels cleared his courtroom so jurors could watch what was described as a graphic 17-minute video of Curtin and Perkins' rape, witnesses spoke almost exclusively about the probe into the former deputy.

Meanwhile, a defense lawyer zeroed in on details from the investigation to hint that it was Curtin who became an unwitting victim of the man she allegedly helped rape someone.

Livingston sex crime trial: Ex-deputy pursued 'threesome' with defendant, victim, prosecutors say As the trial of a Livingston Parish woman accused of two sex crimes began in earnest Wednesday, prosecutors and defense attorneys sought to pa…

On the witness stand, cyber crimes investigator Gene Guidry from the Louisiana Attorney General's Office said he believes Perkins made a habit of slipping drugs into women's drinks so that he could sexually assault them while they were unconscious.

Statements by several of the ex-deputy's alleged victims, including one juvenile who said Perkins fed her a "green pill" so they would stay asleep "for when Santa Claus comes," plus text exchanges between Dennis Perkins and his ex-wife, Cynthia, support that belief, Guidry told the jury.

One of those text conversations shown to jurors featured a meme about slipping a pill into a woman's drink captioned with "lol."

Guidry on Wednesday identified himself as the state's lead investigator in the Dennis Perkins probe. He said the investigation yielded a massive trove of digital evidence against Perkins, including the video of the rape involving Curtin.

Curtin defense lawyer John McLindon cross-examined Guidry for hours, asking why it didn't "raise any red flags for him" when Curtin told him in a suspect interview that she believed Perkins might have drugged her in the early morning hours of Nov. 8, 2014, the day prosecutors say the rape happened.

And he pushed Guidry to explain why, in an interview with Curtin and Perkins' alleged victim played for the jury, Guidry didn't follow up when the victim said Curtin "looked like there was something wrong with her" in the homemade "sex tape" of the rape.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

The victim and Curtin knew each other before the investigation, McLindon explained, giving them a degree of authority to say whether Curtin appeared unwell in the video. The Advocate does not name victims of sexual assault without their consent.

+2 Her case is tied to alleged sex crimes by deputy, teacher. Can jurors keep them separate? A high-profile sex crimes trial in Livingston Parish opened Tuesday with prospective jurors facing questions about whether they would be able …

"I guess I just missed it," Guidry told the defense attorney.

McLindon has previously told news outlets that there is evidence Curtin was drugged during the three-way sex act. The defense had yet to call a witness Wednesday.

Testimony and cross-examination for Guidry and Brian Wilson, another forensics investigator for the attorney general's office who worked on the Perkins investigation, took all day.

As the afternoon wore on, Wilson offered a detailed account of data recovered from Dennis Perkins' house after the 2019 investigation yielded a search warrant on his Denham Springs-area home, where law enforcement say they recovered a video showing Curtin and Perkins raping their victim.

On a four-terabyte hard drive — a device that holds the equivalent of about 500 DVDs' storage space — investigators found "a tremendous number of photos and videos," internet histories and iPhone backups with images stashed by Dennis Perkins, Wilson said.

Perkins dubbed one file "The List."

Within that file he kept dozens of sub-files with lewd pictures — and, sometimes, background-check document presumably gathered using his law enforcement privileges, Williams said — on different women.

Melanie Curtin appeared emotional at several moments during the trial Wednesday, crying softly in the courtroom hallway after the closed courtroom session when jurors watched the 17-minute video.

After Abels dismissed the jury shortly before 5 p.m., she walked swiftly to a waiting car, her head bowed.