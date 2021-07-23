A New York man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to pass altered postal money orders and possessing stolen government property, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana said.
Anthony Smalls, 32, and an unnamed co-defendant traveled to Louisiana in 2019 to cash stolen postal money orders altered to show they were worth hundreds of dollars, according to court records.
They cashed two orders in Kenner and Metairie, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. When they were arrested, authorities found they had 58 other orders stolen from an Ascension Parish Post Office the previous day.
Smalls pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to pass altered U.S. postal money orders, passing altered money orders and possessing stolen U.S. government property.
Smalls could face up to 10 years in federal prison for possession of stolen government property and five years for each of the postal money order charges. He also faces up to $250,000 in fines and up to three years of supervised release.